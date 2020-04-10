News

Siblings Day: Hardik Pandya says he has got the best brothers in the world; check photo

Hardik Pandya is setting major sibling goals by sharing a picture with his brothers.

TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 09:25 PM

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Siblings Day, Hardik Pandya has shared a lovely picture.  

Hardik, who is engaged to Satyagraha actress Natasa Stankovic, is pretty active on social media. He has 10.7m followers on Instagram. He regularly shares posts to treat his fans and followers.  

The cricketer also makes sure to share special posts to mark special days and his fans love the same. And now, the lad has shared a picture with his brothers to mark Siblings Day.  

While sharing the picture, he also mentioned that he has got the best brothers in the world. “Happy #SiblingsDay Pandya fam I've got the best in the world” 

All of them can be seen donning ethnic outfit, making for a beautiful click. Check out their picture right here:

Aren’t they giving major sibling goals? Hit the comment section.  

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

