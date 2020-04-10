Siblings Day: These Bigg Boss 13 contestants set major sibling goals

MUMBAI: Like many other special days, Siblings Day is also celebrated. This day is dedicated to all the siblings and their bond.

On the occasion of Siblings Day, let’s have a look at the cute bond that our Bigg Boss 13 contestants share with their siblings.

Shehnaz Gill and Shehbaz: Shehbaz who entered the BB13 house to support his sister has gained a fan following of his own. The brother-sister duo was not only seen sharing a cute bond in the house but was also seen entertaining their fans with their fun personality. Right after Bigg Boss, Shehbaz was seen with Shehnaz in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, being his advisor and strength.

Asim Riaz and Umar: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar was always seen supporting Asim on social media during his stay in the house. Asim who entered the house as one of the lesser known faces gained massive fan following in those few months and he went on to become the first runner up of the show. Umar was always seen pouring in extra support for Asim and he also entered the BB13 house during the family week to showcase his love.

Arti Singh and Krushna: Arti and Krushna share an extremely special bond and this was clearly visible when Arti could not stop her tears when she met Krushna after months in the BB13 house. Krushna was also seen saying it on several occasions that he is extremely proud of Arti.

Rashami Desai and Gaurav: Rashami Desai, despite not winning the trophy, won over the audience’s hearts for her impeccable strength and courage inside the house. Right from the entire Arhan Khan controversy to arguments with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami saw various chapters of her personal life getting unfolded in the house. In this tough phase, even her brother Gaurav was seen entering the house and asking her to stay strong. Gaurav has mentioned it in several interviews that he only wants to see his sister happy and their bond was clearly visible even inside the house.

Mahira Sharma and Akash: Mahira’s brother Akash was also seen in the Bigg Boss house where he came to shower his love and support for Mahira. Akash was seen spending some quality time with Mahira in the house.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Kunal Singh: Along with Mahira’s brother, Vishal’s brother too entered the show and he stood by his brother through every thick and thin in the house.

Credits: India Forums