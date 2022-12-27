Siblings Sheezan Khan and Shafaq Naaz do not get along; Shafaq broke ties with the family years ago; here is why

MUMBAI :Sheezan Khan has become a popular name in the industry. He began his acting career in 2013 with the historical drama Jodha Akbar; in 2016, he was a part of the show Silsila Pyaar Ka.

He appeared in Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar in 2021 as Aarya. He is most known for his roles as young Akbar/Sultan Murad Mirza in Jodha Akbar and currently as Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on Sab TV.

Tunisha Sharma, lead of Ali Baba: Dastan E Kabul, committed suicide on December 24, 2022, by hanging herself on the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul set.

Sheezan was booked for abetment to suicide and got arrested the next day after his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma’s mother filed a case against him. The actors were said to be in a relationship.

Shezaan has two elder sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz. Shafaq Naaz is an Indian television actress and trained Kathak dancer and became popular with Star Plus show Mahabharat as Kunti, Falaq is also a popular television actress and has appeared in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, and others.

Shafaq, his older sister, doesn't have any ties to her family and lives separately from them. Sheezan and her other sister Falaq are very close. She was in the police station with her as well. Sheezan currently resides with his mother, brother, and sister Falaq.

Sheezan and Shafaq do not even follow each other on social media. A few years back, Falaq had publicly spoken about their relationship with Shafaq.

Talking to one of the entertainment portals, Falaq had said, “For the past two years, I haven’t heard anything from Shafaq. We are not in contact and I would request people to stop asking me about Shafaq. Under the influence of someone from our family, she (Shafaq) fought with my mother and left us without thinking about the consequences. While leaving us, she herself said that we are dead for her.”

Talking about trying to reconcile things with her, Falaq had told the entertainment portal, “I tried, but she never responded. We don’t have her contact number, so I tried to contact her through mutual friends, but the result was not positive. I don’t want our personal life to be discussed in the public domain, but I am left with no other option than declaring that we have nothing to do with her now.”

But recently with Tunisha’s case when Sheezan was taken into custody, Shafaq did get in touch with entertainment portals to talk about it and the two sisters even issued a public statement about the case.

Sheezan shares a great bond and is really close with Falaq. The two keep sharing adorable glimpses together on social media and fans like it too.

