Sid and Ishani's Romance to reach a NEW HIGH in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2 will soon introduce a new twist in the story ahead.



It was earlier seen that Sid and Ishani once again team up to solve Dr Neil’s father's case. They try studying his medicines. However, due to heavy rains, they take shelter at a house, get locked inside, and end up getting romantic.



The audience has another surprise in store for them. Ishani does not have network on her phone. Thus, Sid carries her in his arms so that she gets better network.



Isn't that sweet?



