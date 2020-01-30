Sid and Rashami cute banter will make you smile!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 saw a savage clash between Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla. As time went on, the sharpness between the two lessened. While we got to see love only a few weeks ago, hatred has been there since day 1.

Rashami and Sidharth are both talented actors and have a huge fan following. They have reached where they are thanks to all the handwork and dedication towards their dreams.

The duo was seen sharing screen space in Dil Se Dil Tak. Their chemistry was so good that rumours were spread that they were dating each other.

However, it seems like they have gone through a lot of ups and downs, and their present equation in the show is a result of it.

Only a few days remain for the finale, and the two keep engaging in cute banter. A fan page had posted a funny meme on them. In a recent episode, Rashami gave Sid halwa to eat, but the latter seems to have dropped the first bite. The video says, 'When bae make food for the first time'.

Have a look below.