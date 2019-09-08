Sid decides to get Ishani’s lost dignity back in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: Star Plus TV Serial Sanjivani 2 is seeing an interesting track in the current storyline.

Sid and Ishani’s friendship is completely ruined amid evil Vardhan’s nasty conspiracy.

Although Vardhan is celebrating his big fat victory after creating misunderstandings amid Sid and Ishani.

Sid soon learns his hand behind exposing Ishani’s painful past.

Sid is not ready to let Ishani bear the painful humiliation over her past that he decides to get Ishani's lost dignity back.

Sid will dig up the challenge to expose Vardhan's dirty means in creating a fight between him and Ishani using Ishani's past.

Sid will turn shield to Ishani with a motive to set back everything fine.

However, it is not going to be easy for Dr. Sid to expose Vardhan's hand in the scandal.

Let see how Sid will take a stand for Ishani when no one will come forward for her.