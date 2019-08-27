News

Sid hugs Ishani being overwhelmed with the kind gesture in Sanjivani 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 11:24 AM

The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that Ishani had a complaint against Sid who was all set to be thrown out of Sanjivani.

However, Ishani realizes her mistake and takes back the complaint on time-saving Sid’s career.

Sid feels touched with the rapid change in Ishani.

Sid thanks Ishani for her kind act and hugs her tightly being overwhelmed.

Shocked Ishani stands with Sid’s sudden hug and then runs away being confused with his closeness.

It would be really interesting to see what happens next on the show

Tags > Star Plus, Sanjivani 2, TellyChakkar, Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Monish Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Rashmi Singh, Sayantani Ghosh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

past seven days