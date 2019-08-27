Sid hugs Ishani being overwhelmed with the kind gesture in Sanjivani 2

The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase interesting twist and turn.



It was earlier seen that Ishani had a complaint against Sid who was all set to be thrown out of Sanjivani.



However, Ishani realizes her mistake and takes back the complaint on time-saving Sid’s career.



Sid feels touched with the rapid change in Ishani.



Sid thanks Ishani for her kind act and hugs her tightly being overwhelmed.



Shocked Ishani stands with Sid’s sudden hug and then runs away being confused with his closeness.



It would be really interesting to see what happens next on the show