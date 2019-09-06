Sid turns villain; gets Ishani's face blackened in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: Daily soap opera of Sanjivani 2 is witnessing an intriguing storyline.

Dr. Vardhan has played a dirty mind game with both Sid and Ishani.



After how forcefully Sid takes Rakesh Desai's blood sample, Vardhan tells him that he will deduct his six months' salary.



Sid lashes out at Ishani for complaining to Vardhan.



Soon, Ishani's bitter past is exposed to everyone. Ishani is humiliated in the hospital for being a daughter of the Arora family, who used to experiment on the human body like it were that of animals.



Ishani gets insulted to such an extent that everyone blackens her face.



Ishani belives that Sid did this and put up her banners in the hospital, so she refuses to work under him.



Meanwhile, no doctor is ready to take Ishani as an intern.



Sid has now turned villain in Ishani's eyes, and this is what completely breaks Ishani.



Will Ishani learn about the truth?