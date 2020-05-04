Siddarth and Avneet party hard

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of television’s most loved on-screen couples. The duo shares crackling chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen.

They are paired opposite each other as the leads of SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. In the roles of Aladdin and Yasmine, they have immense fan admiration and followers.

There are rumours doing the rounds that the two are more than friends. At several occasions on social media, Avneet and Siddharth often pass chessy comments which leave the fans confused about their relationship status.

Recently the two have confirmed their relationship, and the fans love their pairing.

We came across a video where you can see the two partying hard at Anvneet’s birthday bash.

They are dancing on the music of the dhol and while doing bangda they suddenly break into a salsa dance.

There is no doubt that Siddarth and Avneet make a wonderful and the audience love watching them together.

They have absolute comfort with each other and that’s what transpires on screen.

Their die-hard fans have commented that they love watching this pair and now they have become an iconic couple on screen.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, Sidneet Lovers )