Siddarth and Paras get a secret task during the finale week

MUMBAI: Siddarth and Paras are the two finalists of the Bigg Boss game, and in a house where all relationships are so fickle, Paras and Siddarth have created a very strong and unique friendship in the house.

Recently during the cage task Siddarth saved Paras and made him reach the finale. Initially, the two wouldn’t get along with each other but now they do. Their friendship is taking as an example in the outside world.

Not this is the final week that’s happening in the Bigg Boss house, where all the contestants are happy and having fun. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be soon entering the house to promote his upcoming movie Bhoot1 .

The actor along with Bigg will plan a prank on the contestants and BB will give this responsibility to Paras and Siddarth.

Where the two will plan a prank to scare the contestants and they will also request Bigg Boss to help them by requesting him to flicker the lights.

Well, the promo that has come out is very scary and spooky one, and the video will leave you in splits.

Check out the video below: