Siddarth and Shehnaaz are following Salman and Katrina's footsteps

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television, and one of the reasons why the show was so successful was because of the contestants and the content they provided for the show.

As we all know the Bigg Boss game is very tough to sustain, and relationships crumble in no time, but Siddarth and Shehnaaz managed to create a cute bond of friendship, and have made a place in the audience’s heart. Their fans fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Their fan following is to another level and the viewers are excited that they would see them once again together as the show is telecast once again ( re -run).

Since the pairing of Siddarth and Shehnaaz began on the show, fans have gone crazy about them, and they bestow so much of love and admiration for the couple.

They have always believed that if Siddarth has not confessed his feelings for Shehnaaz he still somewhere considers her to be special.

The fans made a collage of Siddarth and Shehnaaz along with Salman and Katrina and said that Siddnaaz is a perfect match to Salman and Katrina.

Siddarth and Shehnaaz have exactly posed the same way like Salman and Katrina, the fans have commented saying that they want to see the couple married.

Some have also said not to compare them to Salman and Kat as then they would never get married.

There is no doubt that Sidnaaz has a crazy fan following, and the fans go out of their way to make them feel special.

Their music video has already created history and post this lockdown they will be seen in more music videos.

Siddarth and Shehnazz share great chemistry and they look like a dream couple.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com