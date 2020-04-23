Siddarth dedicates his win to Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Siddarth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry was loved by the audience, and post the show, there are missing the two on-screen. As we all know the game is very tough to sustain and relationships crumble in no time.

However, Siddarth and Shehnaaz managed to create a strong bond of friendship. They managed to strike the right chord with the audience and their fans fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Recently Siddarth and Shehnaaz came in a music video which broke all records as it reached 50 million views.

Siddarth and Shehnaaz as a pair has a massive fan following and the fans keep trending their hashtags on social media, thus showing their love and support to them.

Now we came across a post shared by one of their fan clubs where Siddarth has said that he owns his victory of Big Boss to Shehnaaz and she is a very special girl in his life.

There is no doubt that one of the major reasons why Siddarth did win the show was because of his bond with Shehaaaz.

Those lovely moments shared by the two were loved by the audience and Siddarth and Shehnaaz used to trend on social media.

Shehnaaz too was a very strong player but took a back step and kept Siddarth forward in the game.

Time and again , Shehnaaz has been vocal about her feelings for Siddarth, but he has always maintained that she is only a close friend.

Fans have said to stop judging Shehnaaz at every step as she has a life to live and choose whoever she wants to be with, and not to pressurise her to be with Sid only, as Sid just takes her has a good friend.

Seems like the fans are getting irked as Siddarth is not being vocal about his feelings and for that Shehnaaz is bearing the brunt of it.

But now the fans have seemed to calm down as Siddarth has finally revealed what Shehnaaz means to him. Though he doesn’t have the same feelings as her but he does consider her special and has credited his win to her.

Well, this couple is surely special as they are showered with so much love and attention.

