Siddarth Gupta shares video of Sushant Singh Rajput spotting stars; says 'Kept Looking Up At The Sky Hoping I Could See You'

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta’s brother Siddarth Gupta, a day after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, had shared pictures and videos of the actor on his Instagram account. Now after a month of the actor’s untimely death, Siddarth has once again taken to his Instagram account to share an unseen video of the Dil Bechara actor which justified his fondness for space science. The video is shot probably at the late actor’s previous residence where we can see him explaining the position of the planets in the solar system.

In the video shared by Siddarth, we can see the Chhichhore actor holding a tab which probably has an app explaining the position of the planets in the sky, followed by Sushant too pointing out in the sky showing the respective planets. While in the video he shows us Jupiter, Venus, he excited about Saturn soon appearing to be in the sky as well. On his tab, he also shows us the position of Sun, Pluto, Mercury and moon.

Sharing this video, Siddarth wrote, “Didn’t sleep much last night. Kept looking up at the sky hoping I could see you in the thick traffic up there. I think I did. Miss you,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Siddarth and Sushant were close pals and had stayed together for almost two years and hence the news of his death had left Siddarth numb.

