Siddarth Nigam and Jannat Zubair make a lovely pair; their chemistry sets the stage on fire!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair are two very popular faces of television. The two are also internet tensional stars and the two keep doing Tik Tok videos in which they entertain their fans and the audience.

There is no doubt that both these kids are having a massive fan following and the audience wait to watch their tik – tok videos.

The duo has fan clubs dedicated to them, where the fans showed a lot of love and support to them. Now on one of their fan clubs, we came across a video where the two have done some funny videos, and are looking very cute and adorable.

All the video’s are from the application Tik- Tok, and they really share good chemistry with each other.

The fans have time and again requested them to come together for a project, as they would love to see them together.

The duo really makes an amazing pair and they should working together, and setting the television screens on fire with their chemistry.

Check out the videos below: