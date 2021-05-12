Siddarth Nigam is on cloud nine as he achieves this milestone

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. The actor is currently seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Sid has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself.

He was last seen as Aladdin as the main lead where he romanced Aveent Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh.

Siddharth has also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he had essayed the role of the young Aamir Khan.

Post his show Aladdin going off-air, Siddharth has been taken a break from television and is doing music videos.

(ALSO READ ; ROMANCE to BLOSSOM between Aladdin and Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga )

The actor is an internet sensation and has a crazy fan following.

The actor has a reason to celebrate as he has achieved 1 million followers on Snapchat.

Siddarth shared the post and was overwhelmed with the love and support he has received from his fans.

He had once said in an interview that the one thing he would want to steal from Jannat is her fan following on social media, as he also dreams that someday, he would have a mega fan following.

Well, Siddarth is taking it slow for his next project but fans miss watching him on screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga )