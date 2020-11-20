Siddarth Nigam reveals whether he has ever received an unexpected proposal

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The actor is currently seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Sid has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in telly world.

The actor is currently seen romancing Ashi Singh in the show and is ruling the television screen with his performance as Alladin.

He is also a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself.

We came across a video where Siddarth was asked about if he had ever received any unexpected proposal from anyone.

( ALSO READ: Siddharth Nigam is SURROUNDED by POSITIVE PEOPLE like Ashi Singh and Smita Bansal!)

The actor replied saying that sometimes, it becomes very difficult to handle things, especially when you have a huge female fan following, and when a female fan hugs you tightly and requests you to become her boyfriend, it gets awkward.

He also says that he doesn’t know how to react then and becomes shy, but he feels blessed for all the love and support he receives from his fans.

No doubt that Siddarth is the heartthrob of television. He often grabs the headlines for his rumoured relationship with Avneet Kaur.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Avneet Kaur wants Siddharth Nigam to be her GYMNAST TUTOR! )