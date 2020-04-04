Siddarth Shuka to announce his next project soon..

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house emerged as the winner of the show. Since day one, the actor left his mark on the audience, and today he has a massive fan following.

Corona Virus has taken a toll globally and currently, as Mumbai is on lockdown, every being in the city including celebrities are self-quarantined.

While there are celebrities giving out short speeches and creating awareness on the precautionary measures which should be taken.

Post the Bigg Boss stint, Siddarth has been offered a lot of projects but before he could make any announcement or begin the shoot for anything, the world was hit by Corona.

Now the actor has come out and said that he has a lot of projects in hand and once the lockdown is over, he will begin the shoot and will announce his next project.

The fans have commented saying that they hope that he is doing a Bollywood movie, and they can’t wait to watch him once again on the big screen.

Siddarth was last seen in a music video along with Shehnaaz, and the viewership of that had broken all records.

