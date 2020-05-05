Siddarth Shukla has a special connection with Raghav

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is an Indian Television actor best known for playing the role of Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial “Balika Vadhu” on Colors, and also the actor in the very famous contestant of reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13.

Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss' house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons.

One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues time and again he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss, but he finally emerged as the winner of the show and today he is a big name in the world of entertainment.

On the other hand, Raghav is known as one of the best host on television and he rose to fame as a contestant on the show Dance India Dance Season 3.

Now the lesser-known fact is that Sidharth Shukla and Raghav share a special bond of friendship. The two were contestants on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

Though Sidharth emerged as the winner of the show, Raghav did give a tough competition. We have seen them bonding on various occasions.

If we were to point a more recent episode, Raghav’s love for Sidharth was seen in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13 when he had come to promote his movie Street Dancer and the only person, he was looking out for was Siddarth Shukla.

The two have a huge fan following, and now a fan has shared a video where you can see glimpses of their special bond, and how true and real their friendship is.

Time and again Raghav has expressed his love and affection for Siddharth and it is good to see in such a comparative entertainment industry there are true friendships that exit. The fans would love to see them together once again on screen.

