Siddarth Shukla is the winner of Bigg Boss 13 claims an ex Bigg Boss winner

30 Jan 2020 07:22 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues time and again he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now as we all know, in spite of all this the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online, and the the actor starts trending online, and recently he became the fifth most trending celebrity in the world.

Former BB3 contestant and winner Vindu Dara Singh had hosted a live chat session on his Twitter account today morning. The actor, couldn’t stop gushing over housemate Sidharth Shukla in his recent live chat. 

He says Sidharth being the ultimate winner of this season. Also, adding further he mentions Sidharth racing ahead of all the contestants with the biggest fandom of the actor coming into the picture.

Being an avid follower of this show, the actor praises this season of the reality show being one of the most entertaining ones.  

