Siddarth Shukla's heartfelt message for Manu Punjabi

Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one, the actor has left his mark on the show, though he was known for the wrong reasons.

The actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running various hashtags online. He grabbed the headlines for his fights with fellow contestant Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai.

On the other hand, Manu Punjabi was a contestant of Bigg Boss 10 and he was the first runner up of the show. His friendship with Manveer was the talk of the town.

We came across a throwback video where Siddarth is thanking Manu for all the support and love he has given him.

He also said that he didn’t know Manu and he got to know about his support through his sister. He thanked everyone for all the love and said that it’s a collective effort as to why he won the game.

Manu said that Siddarth is a gem of a person as he messaged Siddarth and Sid called him in no time .

He also showed the fans Siddarth’s Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy and said that he deserves every win.

It's good to see the two Bigg Boss contestants’ bond so well and seems like there is a good friendship bond between them.

Siddarth’s fan has commented on the post thanking Manu for all the love and support he has shown for Sid.

There is no doubt that Siddarth was a famous contestant and he did create history with his win and his stint in Bigg Boss.

