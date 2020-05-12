Siddarth Shukla's heartfelt performance with this Yeh Rishta Kya Khelatha Hai actress

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons.

One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues, and time and again, he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

He grabbed the headlines for his fights with fellow contestant Asim and Rashami Desai.

Since day one Siddarth Shukla as made his presence felt in the house, and thus emerged as the winner of the game.

Now, as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running various hashtags online. Due to this, the actor often starts trending online.

Jhalak Dikhla Ja was one of the most successful dance reality shows on television. The show had personalities showcasing their dance talent along with their assigned choreographer.

Now the show shut shop a few years ago and was replaced by Dance Deewane but the audience still loves and miss the show.

Siddarth Shukla was one of the contestants in Season 6 now we came across a video where he performed on for the special occasion of EID.

She was none another than our very own Kirti aka Mohena of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohena was once a choreographer on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

They both gave a good performance which impressed the judges. Karan Johar said his personality is meant for movies and he dance moves were good.

Madhuri and Remo also gave the actor good and positive remarks.

Well, though Siddarth is not that such a good dancer he still puts his best foot forward.

He didn’t win the show but won the hearts of the audiences.

