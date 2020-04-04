Siddarth Shukla's message for a fan who is been tested Corona positive

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons.

One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues, and time and again, he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now, as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running various hashtags online.

He grabbed the headlines for his fights with fellow contestant Asim and Rashami Desai.

Since day one Siddarth Shukla as made his presence felt in the house, and thus emerged as the winner of the game.

The actor doesn’t only have fans in India but around the world too.

Now a fan from abroad tweeted to the actor and said that she had been tested positive for COVID19. She requested to pass a message to Sidharth that she loves him a lot and she had joined twitter only for him.

To this heart-breaking tweet, the actor replied saying that everything will be well soon, and he hopes that the doctors are taking care of her well. He advised her to maintain social distancing and to stay away from her loved ones as this virus can spread like a fire and he also has prayed for her speedy recovery.

Not only the actor but all his fans poured in get well soon wishes too.

