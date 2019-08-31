News

Siddhart Dhanda to enter Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
31 Aug 2019 12:43 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

ZEE TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta has been gaining immense popularity among the audience, and to maintain the same, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to introduce major twists and drama for viewers.

In the upcoming episodes, actor Siddharth Dhanda will enter the show and have a pivotal role to play.

A source close to the project revealed that Siddharth will be seen as a flamboyant and charismatic character with fun elements.

We couldn’t reach out to the actor for his comment.

Siddharth started his career with ChandraGupt Maurya on Imagine. He was later seen in Arjuna, Everest, Love by Chance, Savdhaan India, and Kota Toppers.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 
Tags > Siddhart Dhanda, Zee TV’s, Tujhse Hai Raabta, TellyChakkar,

