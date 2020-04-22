Siddharth-Abhishek's amazing response on being asked about their relationship status by their mom

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam are one of the most popular brother jodis of the small screen. Both of them have established themselves in the showbiz world and are reaching new levels of success every passing day.

While Siddharth is currently starring in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Abhishek has also done many popular TV shows like Chandra Nandini, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Akbar Rakht Se Takht Ka Safar among others.

Recently, Sid and Abhishek launched their song Tu Mera Bhai Hai on their newfound label Bonbros. The teaser has received a terrific response.

While having a live chat session with Tellychakkar, Sid and Abhishek's mother Vibha Nigam had an interesting question for both her sons. The lady wanted to know about Sid and Abhishek's relationship status and who are they dating.

When Vibha asked both of them, Sid and Abhishek couldn't say anything but just laughed out on this question.

Take a look at the video to see the complete conversation and how Sid-Abhishek answered to their mom's question.

Well, it's not just Sid and Abhishek's mom but all their fans also want to know about their relationship status. It seems Sid and Abhi are playing safe for now.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.