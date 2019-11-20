Siddharth and Shehnaz's friendship moment in BB house

MUMBAI: BB13 has gained everyone's attention thanks to the controversies and fights among the contestants. Specifically, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's fight has gotten everyone talking. Initially, Shehnaz was in Shukla's team and played from his side. But later, she parted ways from Sid as Himanshi entered the house and Sana felt sad.

However, fans want them together.They love to see them engage in fun banter... the way they tease each other and their cute moments.

Fans even say that the only time they smile is when angry young man Siddharth and the cute and witty Shehnaaz interact.

