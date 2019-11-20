News

Siddharth and Shehnaz's friendship moment in BB house

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Nov 2019 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: BB13 has gained everyone's attention thanks to the controversies and fights among the contestants. Specifically, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's fight has gotten everyone talking. Initially, Shehnaz was in Shukla's team and played from his side. But later, she parted ways from Sid as Himanshi entered the house and Sana felt sad.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

However, fans want them together.They love to see them engage in fun banter... the way they tease each other and their cute moments.

Fans even say that the only time they smile is when angry young man Siddharth and the cute and witty Shehnaaz interact.

Have a look at the below posts!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaaz_gill__fc) on

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz. TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought

past seven days