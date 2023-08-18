Siddharth Arora joins Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara as Ranchhod, appearing as Lord Krishna’s human avatar

Dhruv Tara

MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare has captured the hearts of audiences with an endearing romance and a unique time-travel love story of Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), two souls intertwined across different eras. Soon the charming and versatile actor Siddharth Arora will join the ensemble cast of the show as Ranchhod – a character who is a human form of Lord Krishna and is set to add a spark to Dhruv and Tara's captivating love story.

Given Tara’s immense belief and devotion for Lord Krishna, his character is poised to guide her journey, offering support and direction at every step. This element adds a unique layer of intrigue to the storyline as Ranchhod navigates through the complex web of emotions, connecting the threads of love between Dhruv and Tara. 

Siddharth Arora, who will be portraying the character of Ranchhod, said, “The character of Ranchhod is a captivating blend of mystery and emotions, and I believe his entry will bring a fresh perspective to Dhruv and Tara's beautiful love story. Ranchhod is not only an intriguing character in his own right, but he will also play a crucial role as an anchor in Dhruv and Tara's journey. His presence will be felt as he guides Tara through each step, adding an exciting layer to the unfolding narrative. Working with such a talented cast and being a part of a show that explores love across eras is a creatively fulfilling experience. I can't wait for the audience to witness the twists and turns Ranchhod will bring to the narrative.”

Tune into Sony SAB and witness the magic unfold as Ranchhod steps into the lives of Dhruv and Tara as Lord Krishna’s human form every Monday to Saturday at 8 PM


 

