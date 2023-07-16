Siddharth Joukani: I always plan my trek around the monsoon, love being around nature during this time and enjoy the breathtaking views

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 00:15
Siddharth Joukani

MUMBAI: Monsoon is here and who does not love soaking in the first rain of the season or enjoy their favourite food with their loved one? Even though going out during the season might not be something we enjoy, there is something romantic about the rains. Actor and model Siddharth Joukani of the web series Rafuchhakar fame shares what he loves most about the rain.

“I always plan my trek around the monsoon. I love being around nature during this time and enjoy the breathtaking views that the season ushers in,” he says.

Shooting outdoors becomes an issue during the season. “Challenges are a part of all our jobs. It is all thanks to the crew, who helps us in production at all times, especially during the monsoon that we are able to manage amid all the problems we face,” he adds.

Traffic jams also become a big issue, especially in metropolises like Mumbai. “If you have to reach anywhere In Mumbai, you have to pre-plan and leave at least an hour before. Having more accessible public transportation will make communication easier,” he suggests.

While it’s fun to enjoy it raining outside from the comfort of your home, in case one is stepping out one need to be prepared and must take care of their hair and skin. In general, during this season, these things require special care.

“My skin and hair care routine is different during the monsoon, and I do wear a more fresh look during the season. So, I prefer to do my make-up right before the shoot, eat right and drink enough water,” he says.

Sharing his fond childhood memories, Siddharth recalls cycling in the rain was his favourite activity.
So what’s your favourite rain song? “My niece learned the dance of Cham Cham from the movie Baaghi and taught me as well. So it's one of my favourites at the moment,” he smiles.

Siddharth Joukani Cham Cham Baaghi taught me as well In general during this season Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 00:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Somy Ali: I am a cynic all around be it AI, humans or anything else
MUMBAI: Actress Somy Ali, who now runs a US-based NGO called No More Tears, says that she doesn’t trust artificial...
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actor Manisha Purohit: I have been told that Kaveri is a cute villain
MUMBAI: After the success of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, the makers, Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s Studio LSD,...
Siddharth Joukani: I always plan my trek around the monsoon, love being around nature during this time and enjoy the breathtaking views
MUMBAI: Monsoon is here and who does not love soaking in the first rain of the season or enjoy their favourite food...
‘Aye Zindagi’ singer Esha Gaur on working with Mahesh Bhatt for 1920 Horrors Of The Heart: He taught me a lot, which made me feel good about my voice and talent
MUMBAI: Esha Gaur has lent her voice to the track ‘Aye Zindagi’ in the movie 1920 Horrors of the Heart. The film has...
Vanshaj: Sad! Bhoomi’s advice to Kartik breaks his heart
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Pushpa meets Viren at college
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
Tum Kya Mile still
WOW! Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcased at Times Square
Latest Video
Related Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali: I am a cynic all around be it AI, humans or anything else
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actor Manisha Purohit: I have been told that Kaveri is a cute villain
Esha Gaur
‘Aye Zindagi’ singer Esha Gaur on working with Mahesh Bhatt for 1920 Horrors Of The Heart: He taught me a lot, which made me feel good about my voice and talent
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Archana Gautam reveals the actual reason for her fight with Shiv says “He abused my mother”
Priyanshi
Priyanshi Yadav To Play The New Lead In StarPlus Show Pandya Store Post Leap, Shares Her Excitement For It
actor Kuunal Gaud
Exclusive! RadhaKrishn actor Kuunal Gaud roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha