Siddharth Joukani: I always plan my trek around the monsoon, love being around nature during this time and enjoy the breathtaking views

MUMBAI: Monsoon is here and who does not love soaking in the first rain of the season or enjoy their favourite food with their loved one? Even though going out during the season might not be something we enjoy, there is something romantic about the rains. Actor and model Siddharth Joukani of the web series Rafuchhakar fame shares what he loves most about the rain.

“I always plan my trek around the monsoon. I love being around nature during this time and enjoy the breathtaking views that the season ushers in,” he says.

Shooting outdoors becomes an issue during the season. “Challenges are a part of all our jobs. It is all thanks to the crew, who helps us in production at all times, especially during the monsoon that we are able to manage amid all the problems we face,” he adds.

Traffic jams also become a big issue, especially in metropolises like Mumbai. “If you have to reach anywhere In Mumbai, you have to pre-plan and leave at least an hour before. Having more accessible public transportation will make communication easier,” he suggests.

While it’s fun to enjoy it raining outside from the comfort of your home, in case one is stepping out one need to be prepared and must take care of their hair and skin. In general, during this season, these things require special care.

“My skin and hair care routine is different during the monsoon, and I do wear a more fresh look during the season. So, I prefer to do my make-up right before the shoot, eat right and drink enough water,” he says.

Sharing his fond childhood memories, Siddharth recalls cycling in the rain was his favourite activity.

So what’s your favourite rain song? “My niece learned the dance of Cham Cham from the movie Baaghi and taught me as well. So it's one of my favourites at the moment,” he smiles.