Siddharth Kumar Tewary never accepts anything normal: Tina Dharmsey

MUMBAI: The person behind the lavish set designs of Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn and Luv Kush, Tina Dharmsey is one of the best in the business.



Tina has been in the industry for more than a decade in the industry. From Bollywood to Television, Tina is a renowned name when it comes to Production designing.



TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the gorgeous Tina Dharmsey, who spoke on length about the insights of her profession.



When asked about the difference between designing sets for Bollywood movies and for Television sets, she said, “I believe designing for a Television set is more difficult when compared to a movie set, prime reason being the time period. Movies are made for a short period of time whereas Television are made for a longer run. We have to at least keep 5 years in mind while designing the sets; also keeping in mind several festivities or wedding sequences that can be probably shot over the years. So yes, designing sets for a Television show is difficult”.



RadhaKrishn have already set a benchmark when it comes to lavish sets, did she face any pressure to design for Swastik’s Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, she said, “Since I’ve only designed RadhaKrishna sets, I had a challenge to deliver something different than RadhaKrishn sets. Siddharth Kumar Teewary of Swastik Production will never accept anything normal and I too believe to come up with better stuff, so i think we were both on the same page when it came to designing Luv Kush sets”.



Tina has around 100 television sets desgined as a Production Designer to her credit and still, the lady prefers to keep it low key.



Here’s wishing the beauty with brains all the best for her future projects.