Siddharth Kumar Tewary never accepts anything normal: Tina Dharmsey

MUMBAI: The person behind the lavish set designs of Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn and Luv Kush, Tina Dharmsey is one of the best in the business.
Tina has been in the industry for more than a decade in the industry. From Bollywood to Television, Tina is a renowned name when it comes to Production designing.
TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the gorgeous Tina Dharmsey, who spoke on length about the insights of her profession.
When asked about the difference between designing sets for Bollywood movies and for Television sets, she said, “I believe designing for a Television set is more difficult when compared to a movie set,
RadhaKrishn have already set a benchmark when it comes to lavish sets, did she face any pressure to design for Swastik’s Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, she said, “Since I’ve only designed RadhaKrishna sets, I had
Tina has around 100 television sets
Here’s wishing the beauty with brains all the best for her future projects.
Add new comment