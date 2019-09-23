News

Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Production to produce a show on Hanuman?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Sep 2019 05:54 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Kumar Tewary is no doubt the master of mythological and periodic dramas.

After the massive success of Mahabharata and RadhaKrishn, Siddharth's Swastik productions is working on several projects.

Radhakrishn and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush has received immense popularity among the audience post which Siddharth has decided to barge into the digital medium as well.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that apart from these, Siddharth is also working on a mythological show based on Hanuman.

Our highly placed sources have informed us that the project is tentatively titled Bajrangi.

As per sources, the project is currently in a nascent stage.

