Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions gear up to enter digital space

MUMBAI: Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is known for churning out some of the popular TV soaps. Some of the shows backed by the company include Chandragupta Maurya, Tantra and Baal Krishna. Its current projects include Radhakrishn on Star Bharat and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush on Colors TV.

Now, according to the latest reports, Siddharth and his team are all set to enter the digital space. Reports further stated that they are currently working on a high budget web series for Hotstar.

Titled Escape Live, the series will be a tech-thriller. There are also reports that Plabita Borthakur, who has been part of Bollywood flicks like PK and Lipstick Under My Burkha, has been brought on board to play a key role.