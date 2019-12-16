Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur give major friendship goals

MUMBAI: Siddarth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of the most loved couples of television and two are loved by the audience and viewers. The two are internet sensational and have a massive fan following.



There are rumours doing the round that Avneet and Siddarth are in a relationship though there is no confirmation about the same. The fans are crazy about their pair and love their chemistry on the show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.



Now one of their fans shared a video where there are edits of the two together, and they both seem to have great chemistry and the fan as captioned the video as major couple goals.



The video is filled with a lot of love and yes there is no denying that the two love adorable with each other.

