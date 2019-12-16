Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur give major friendship goals

MUMBAI: Siddarth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of the most loved couples of television and two are loved by the audience and viewers. The two are internet sensational and have a massive fan following.
There are rumours doing the round that Avneet and Siddarth are in a relationship though there is no confirmation about the same. The fans are crazy about their pair and love their chemistry on the show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.
Now one of their fans shared a video where there are edits of the two together, and they both seem to have great chemistry and the fan as captioned the video as major couple goals.
Couples Goals#sidneet#avneetkaur #siddharthnigam #couplegoals #avneetians #siddneet @avneetkaur_13 @thesiddharthnigam #lovebirds #attachment #bonbros#bonbrosrecords
Add new comment