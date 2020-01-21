Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur goes crazy in THIS epic video

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is undeniably one of the most popular divas of the Telly world and Siddharth Nigam too has established a name for himself in the glamour world. Both of these stars are a heartthrob of many and have proved themselves through their talent and sheer hard work and dedication. The beautiful actress has been in the showbiz world for a long time now and has made her mark in the entertainment world with her talent.



Avneet has been climbing the ladder of success ever since she has stepped in the entertainment world and there is no stopping for her. Siddharth too has been rising high with success with all his work he has done so far.



Avneet and Siddharth both are social media sensations and enjoy a very huge fan following. They are very active on her Instagram account and keeps sharing all the latest updates about their work with her fans.



The duo is presently seen as Princess Yasmine and Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Fans are loving this brand new jodi and their chemistry is right on point.



And now Sid has shared the latest video where he and Avneet have shown their naughty avatar. The video is just too cute for words and we simply love it.



Take a look at it:



What do you think about Sid and Avneet's video? Tell us in the comments.