Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur’s pictures TOGETHER are something to DIE FOR!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur’s on-screen jodi in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga is doing wonders. And now, the popular onscreen couple is all set to be seen in another exciting project.

The two are also good friends in real life and infact, she is also Siddharth’s brother, Abhishek’s rakhi sister! Talking about Siddharth and Avneet, the two bond very well and are tasting success together across mediums as they also shot for a music video titled Attachment.

Siddharth and Avneet both are pretty active on social media also share pitcures of them posing together and we must say, they look very uber and chic!

Check out their pictures below:

Looks like Siddharth and Avneet share great friendship and an amazing rapport…way to go!