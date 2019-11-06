News

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur’s pictures TOGETHER are something to DIE FOR!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Nov 2019 12:59 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur’s on-screen jodi in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga is doing wonders. And now, the popular onscreen couple is all set to be seen in another exciting project.

The two are also good friends in real life and infact, she is also Siddharth’s brother, Abhishek’s rakhi sister! Talking about Siddharth and Avneet, the two bond very well and are tasting success together across mediums as they also shot for a music video titled Attachment.

Siddharth and Avneet both are pretty active on social media also share pitcures of them posing together and we must say, they look very uber and chic!

Check out their pictures below:

Looks like Siddharth and Avneet share great friendship and an amazing rapport…way to go!

Tags > Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Abhishek, Rakhi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Post diwali bash By slash productions and Lizaa...

Post diwali bash By slash productions and Lizaa Mallik with close friends
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

past seven days