Siddharth Nigam announces a VIDEO GAME based on his show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the famous stars of the small screen.

The actor is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. He plays the titular role and is winning hearts with his heroic performance. The handsome hunk is paired opposite Avneet Kaur who plays Princess Yasmine.

Siddharth is very active on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. The star has a whopping 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

We all know that Sid is one of the most talented actors of the small screen. The star has proved his mettle in acting in all his projects.

His show Aladdin is much loved and looks like keeping in mind the fan admiration, the makers have planned to launch a game based on the show.

Siddharth took to social media to announce the same...

How excited are you to play the game?