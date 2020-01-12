Siddharth Nigam-Arpit Ranka's intense workout session is pure gym goals! Who do you like the most?

MUMBAI: There's one common thing about each and every celebrity, be it an actor or actress and it is staying fit. Almost every celebrity takes care of their fitness on a regular basis by maintaining a proper diet and having workout sessions. Well, that's what keeps them fit and fine. Also, they mould their bodies as per the demand of their character which is extremely difficult and also very important to keep their work going on.



There are lots of fitness freak actors in Telly world, Siddharth Nigam and Arpit Ranka to name a few. Both these actors are well-known faces of the small screen and have established names for themselves.



While Arpit is a senior actor who is popularly known for playing negative characters in mythological shows like Radha Krishn, Mahabharat among others, Sid is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam To Suna Hoga where he plays the titular role.



There's one thing common in both of these actors and it is their love for fitness. We have seen both Sid and Arpit sharing various videos where they are seen sweating out in the gym and giving various workout goals to others.



Take a look at Sid and Arpit's videos where they are indulged in some intense work out sessions:

Sid and Arpit are among the few actors who have an amazing physique and they maintain it very strictly all the time. This is an inspiration to many.

