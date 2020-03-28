Siddharth Nigam is a complete MOMMA'S BOY! Here's the PROOF...

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most followed and loved actors on television today.

Through his appearance both on-screen or off-screen, he has proved his mettle and has become an audience favourite not only on television but also on social media and the music video space too.

His stints in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao, Chandra Nandini, and reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 had the masses go gaga over him. He currently charms the viewers in SAB TV show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where people are in love with his chemistry with Avneet Kaur.

Well, Siddharth has a set of close friends with whom he bonds really well and his social media account is the testimony of the same. But did you know Siddharth is a complete momma's boy?

Yes!

Siddharth is a very family oriented person and is extremely close to his mother. He seldom gets time off as he is busy shooting but now that he is at home due to the lockdown, we came across a post where he seemed to be cooking for his mother to make her feel special!

Take a look:

Isn't that sweet?