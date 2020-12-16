Siddharth Nigam is a COMPLETE ROMANTIC and we have PROOF!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is the heartthrob of the nation. The actor started his career at a very young age and is ruling several hearts with his performance.

Sid is currently seen playing the titular role of Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The show is successfully running on small screens for almost two years now.

Well, we all know how Siddharth is a pro when it comes to performing stunts and showing off his talent. The actor is also very active on social media and recently, he took to social media to flaunt his romantic side. Siddharth, along with good friend Jannat participated in a game where they chose that Siddharth is more romantic than Jannat.

Take a look:

Isn't that cute?