Siddharth Nigam CONNECTS with THIS Aladdin co-star and it’s NOT Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the popular actors of the small screen. The ace star has become quite famous since he starred in the show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

The actor impressed the audience with his stupendous acting skills in Colors’ Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and applause-worthy dance moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. His chemistry with co-actress Avneet Kaur is quite appreciated by the audience. The two keep on entertaining us with their funny and out-of-the box videos. The fans ship them as ‘SidNeet’.

Well, as the world is facing the lockdown, Sidharth connected with his Aladdin co-star and it’s not Avneet Kaur.

Yes, you heard it right.

Siddharth shaes a great bond with Aamir Dalvi who played the role of Zafar in the show. Siddharth and Aamir had many scenes together and had grown quite close and hence the duo made a point to re-connect with each other through a video call and catch up with each other.

Have a look at the picture:

We wonder if Avneet could also join the boys in their fun banter.

