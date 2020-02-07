News

Siddharth Nigam CROSS DRESSES for his NEW LOOK as Aladdin!

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most followed and loved actors on television today.

Through his appearance both on-screen or off-screen, he has proved his mettle and has become an audience favourite not only on television but also on social media and the music video space too.

His stints in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao, Chandra Nandini, and reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 had the masses go gaga over him. He is currently charming viewers in SAB TV show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where people are in love with his chemistry with Avneet Kaur. These two make for a cute couple on television, and the show is a huge hit owing to their sizzling compatibility. Fans even have a ship name for them: Alasmine.

Along with this show, Siddharth is also very active on TikTok and let us tell you that he is a visual delight to watch! Now, Siddharth has posted yet another video on his social media handle wherein he dressed
up as a female for a particular video! He mentioned how it took him around two hours to get into the look of a female and how a lot of make-up goes into making a man look like a woman. He also said that
this is his new look of Aladdin though not for long!

