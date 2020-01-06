Siddharth Nigam crosses another milestone on social media

MUMBAI: Social media has become important for actors and celebrities to connect with fans. Their popularity is judged by the number of followers they have.

Even young celebrities are using this medium to stay connected with the fans. Teenager Siddharth Nigam is rocking the internet with his sass and style.

Siddharth who had reached 3.5 million followers on Instagram. He is one of the most charming teenage celebrities on television and a complete 'mumma's boy'. He also rules TikTok with co-star Avneet Kaur.

The couple is seen in the mythological show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Fans are totally in love with them and have named them #SidNeet (a combination of Siddharth and Avneet).

Apart from being a social media influencer, the actor also gives major fitness goals at the age of 19. His Instagram account, with 3.3 million followers, is all about fitness videos and tips.

Have a look below.