Siddharth Nigam is a foodie

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Nov 2019 09:06 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is an Indian actor who works in  television and films and is known for his roles of Sahir/Samar in Dhoom 3 and Ashoka in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He is currently seen as Aladdin in Sab TV's Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

From childhood, he practiced gymnastics. He won many medals in school-level competitions.

He stars opposite Avneet Kaur in his current show.

The two make a very attractive and cute couple, and the show has become a hit owing to the chemistry between this lead couple.

Siddharth is a foodie, and his favourite food is pizza. We are sure that apart from acting, the one thing that will always make him smile is food!

Have a look below.

  
