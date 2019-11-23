Siddharth Nigam is a foodie

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is an Indian actor who works in television and films and is known for his roles of Sahir/Samar in Dhoom 3 and Ashoka in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He is currently seen as Aladdin in Sab TV's Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

From childhood, he practiced gymnastics. He won many medals in school-level competitions.

He stars opposite Avneet Kaur in his current show.

The two make a very attractive and cute couple, and the show has become a hit owing to the chemistry between this lead couple.

Siddharth is a foodie, and his favourite food is pizza. We are sure that apart from acting, the one thing that will always make him smile is food!

Have a look below.