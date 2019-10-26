News

Siddharth Nigam gives us NOSTALGIA from his Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa days!

26 Oct 2019 05:40 PM

MUMBAI: We absolutely love watching Siddharth Nigam in ASB TV’s Aladdin – Naam Toh Sun Hi Hoga. But along with this, his chemistry woth Avneet Kaur has the audience in awe of him and people can’t have enough of wacthing them.

While we have seen him working out and also seen him performing in celebrity dance reality show,  Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Siddharth once again showed his moves while working out in the gym.

And let us just tell you that he is a wonderman!

Take a look:

 

 

 

Way to go Siddharth!

