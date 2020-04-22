Siddharth Nigam has done it yet again and we can't be happier

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The actor is currently seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Sid has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the Telly world.

Siddharth is very active on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. The TV star has a whopping 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

We all know that Sid is one of the most talented actors of the small screen. The star has proved his mettle in acting in all his projects.

And now, Sid has added another feather to his cap. A few months back, Sid had teamed up with another popular face of TV Anushka Sen for a music video titled Gal Karke. The video became a huge hit among the fans.

Well, now, the video has crossed a whopping 100 million views and it is one happy occasion for Sid. The handsome star has achieved one more thing and is on cloud nine.

Sid shared a post and also congratulated everyone who was a part of the video.

Take a look at the post:

Sid and Anushka's sweet school romance won everyone's heart and they really make a cute pair.

Many congratulations to Sid for 100 million views on Gal Karke.

