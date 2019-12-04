Siddharth Nigam has done something unbelievable!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most talented actors of the small screen who has gained a lot of popularity at such a small age. The actor is multi-talented and has proved himself in whatever he has done so far.



Siddharth enjoys a huge fan following on social media, all thanks to his dashing looks and wonderful Instagram posts, which are no less than a treat for his fans.We all know that Sid is a fitness freak and has a great physique. The actor sweats it out at the gym on a regular basis to keep himself fit. The latest video shared by Sid will leave you speechless.The actor is seen doing a back-flip in the video, and what's more amazing is his perfect landing. It seems Siddharth has become a pro at this and does it frequently.Take a look at the video.

On the work front, Siddharth is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actor is also known for his big-screen debut in Yash Raj Films' movie Dhoom 3. He played the younger version of Aamir Khan.



