Siddharth Nigam has done something unbelievable!

04 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most talented actors of the small screen who has gained a lot of popularity at such a small age. The actor is multi-talented and has proved himself in whatever he has done so far.

Siddharth enjoys a huge fan following on social media, all thanks to his dashing looks and wonderful Instagram posts, which are no less than a treat for his fans.

We all know that Sid is a fitness freak and has a great physique. The actor sweats it out at the gym on a regular basis to keep himself fit. The latest video shared by Sid will leave you speechless.

The actor is seen doing a back-flip in the video, and what's more amazing is his perfect landing. It seems Siddharth has become a pro at this and does it frequently.

Take a look at the video.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I flip for youair kick #siddharthnigam #keepsupporting #fitness #action

A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on

  

On the work front, Siddharth is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actor is also known for his big-screen debut in Yash Raj Films' movie Dhoom 3. He played the younger version of Aamir Khan.

What do you think about Siddharth's amazing back-flip? Tell us in the comments.

