Siddharth Nigam has a surprise for his fans; hints about it on social media

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the brilliant actors of the small screen who has come a long way in his career. The handsome hunk of the Telly world is quite popular among the fans, all thanks to his dashing looks and killer personality. Siddharth’s huge social media following proves that he is a hot favourite among the masses.

The actor always shares wonderful posts which keep his fans engaged to his social media account. Sid is the first one to share all the latest updates of his work and he has done it yet again.

The actor posted an amazing picture and in the caption, he mentioned that he has some surprise for the fans. Well, this has definitely left us all excited. It seems Sid is set to be a part of some interesting project.

Take a look at Sid's post:

On the work front, Siddharth is currently playing the titular role of Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Fans are loving Sid and Avneet Kaur's jodi. Fans are loving Sid's heroic avatar and also his fresh pairing with Avneet who plays the role of Princess Yasmine. Sid is also known for his debut Bollywood film Dhoom 3 where he portrayed the role of young Aamir Khan.