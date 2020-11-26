Siddharth Nigam inform fans about his 'Ammi' Smita Bansal's Instagram account being hacked

MUMBAI: Social media has made a special place for itself now. The advancement of technology is blooming in a big way and it only keeps getting better, making the world a smaller place to live in each passing day. When it comes to the entertainment fraternity, fans can now directly interact and connect with their favourite stars and also get the minute to minute update on all they are doing throughout the day. However, it has its set of disadvantages too! (Read here: Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram account gets hacked and deactivated)

One of the major disadvantages of it is when social media accounts of influential people get hacked. While many actors faced the issues, the new member in the list is Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka and Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Smita Bansal.

Well, the buzz is that Smita’s Instagram account has been hacked. Siddharth Nigam who plays Smita’s on-screen son in Aladdin… took to his Instagram stories and informed the fans about the same. He also alerted the fans to not accept any messages from her account and not to click on any links shared on her behalf for obvious reasons.

Have a look at the video:

