Siddharth Nigam-Jannat Zubair's song Ringtone's release postponed

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair are two of the most popular actors of this generation. Both the actors have a huge fan following and they are quite successful in their respective careers.

We have seen both Sid and Jannat starring in various music videos. And now, both are collaborating for the first time for the music video titled Ringtone.

When the duo broke this news, the diehard fans of Sid and Jannat couldn't stop jumping with joy.

The song was supposed to release today and everyone was super excited.

However, Sid announced on his Instagram story that they won't be releasing the song today.

Take a look at Sid's story:

Well, we all heard about Irrfan Khan passing away yesterday and if that wasn't less, today veteran superstar Rishi Kapoor also left for the heavenly abode leaving everyone teary-eyed.

As the entire nation is grieving over this loss, Sid and Jannat seem to have decided to take this step and postpone the release of Ringtone.

Well, we will be waiting for them to announce the next date soon.

