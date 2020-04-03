Siddharth Nigam keeps the entertainment quotient high on the sets of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: Teen sensation Siddharth Nigam, who is winning hearts with his captivating performance as Aladdin on Sony SAB’s Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga keeps the fun alive on the sets as heshares his mischievous side with the cast show. The cast of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga give a glimpse of the biggest prankster on the set and relive their fun memories together.

Talking about Siddharth, Smita Bansal shared, ”Siddharth is a very lovely and bubbly boy. He keeps doing fun and mischief on the set with everyone and that actually lightens up everyone’s mood on the set of Aladdin- Naam Toh suna Hoga.”

Sonal Bhojwani who plays the role of beautiful Genie Minie, while sharing her own experience said, “Siddharth has his own unique way of having fun on the set and I feel it keeps the vibe on the set really energetic and happy. Whenever a serious scene is going on and would suddenly make a hilarious face right into the camera and he does that when no one expects and we all burst into laughter. Whenever I’m shooting a close up scene and the moment he gets a chance, he would jump in from of the camera. It is really fun to have Siddharth around and all of us keep the fun going on the set.”

The prankster Siddharth Nigam said, “I often play pranks on everyone on the sets including Ginoo (Raashul Tandon), Ammi (Smita Bansal), Chachi (Gulfam Khan) and others. I usually find my moment and prank Avneet most of the times and she is too cute as she always falls the pranks. This April Fool’s Day, I am really missing my entire ‘Aladdin’ family as we would have so much fun on the together and I would surely pulled a prank or two on them,”