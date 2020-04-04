News

Siddharth Nigam misses playing pranks on his Aladdin co-actors

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2020 12:56 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is well known for his roles of Sahir/Samar in Dhoom 3 and Ashoka in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He is currently seen as Aladdin in Sab TV's Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

The actor believes in creating happiness among others, especially in today's difficult time.

With the ongoing lockdown and no shoot, Siddharth as well as the cast are missing his pranks. The talented lad said, 'I often play pranks on everyone on the sets including Ginoo (Raashul Tandon), Ammi (Smita Bansal), Chachi (Gulfam Khan) and others. I usually find my moment and prank Avneet most of the times and she is too cute as she always falls the pranks. This April Fool's Day, I missed my entire Aladdin family as we would have had so much fun on the together and I would have surely pulled a prank or two on them.'

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credits: TOI

Tags Siddharth Nigam SAB TV Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga Aladdin Sahir/Samar Dhoom 3 Raashul Tandon Ginoo Ammi Smita Bansal Chachi Gulfam Khan TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here