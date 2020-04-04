Siddharth Nigam misses playing pranks on his Aladdin co-actors

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is well known for his roles of Sahir/Samar in Dhoom 3 and Ashoka in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He is currently seen as Aladdin in Sab TV's Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

The actor believes in creating happiness among others, especially in today's difficult time.

With the ongoing lockdown and no shoot, Siddharth as well as the cast are missing his pranks. The talented lad said, 'I often play pranks on everyone on the sets including Ginoo (Raashul Tandon), Ammi (Smita Bansal), Chachi (Gulfam Khan) and others. I usually find my moment and prank Avneet most of the times and she is too cute as she always falls the pranks. This April Fool's Day, I missed my entire Aladdin family as we would have had so much fun on the together and I would have surely pulled a prank or two on them.'

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credits: TOI