Siddharth Nigam narrates his breakup story through a shayri but there's a twist; watch video

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the popular faces of the small screen. The actor is currently seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Sid has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the Telly world.

Sid who is currently seen romancing Avneet Kaur in the show Aladdin has been often linked to his co-star for being romantically involved. However, the duo has always maintained 'JUst good friends' status. Avneet and Sid share a very great bond and we have also seen this on social media where they keep sharing pictures and videos with each other.

While Sid's relationship status is probably single right now, here's a video where the actor is seen narrating his breakup story but there's a twist.

Sid has turned a shayar and the way he is narrating the story with so much of feelings and emotions is definitely worth noticing.

Well, we don't know if Sid is actually trying to narrate his break-up story or this was just a fun video.

